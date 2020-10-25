Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market.

This report focuses on the Automated Material Handling Equipment market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Automated Material Handling Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Daifuku Co.,Ltd

Jungheinrich AG

Toyota Industries Corporation

BEUMER Group

Cargotec

Kion Group

Crown Equipment Corporation

Honeywell Intelligrated

SSI Schaefer AG

Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the automated material handling equipment market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Automated Storage & Retrieval System

Automated Conveyor & Sorting System

Automated Guided Vehicle

By System Load

Unit Load

Bulk Load

By Application

Assembly

Distribution

Transportation

Packaging

Others (Sorting)

By Industry

Retail & E-Commerce

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Aviation

Semiconductors & Electronics

Others (Chemicals)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February, 2019: County library in the U.S. installed a centralized automated material handling system

June, 2017: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., acquired Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Company Limited in order to expand its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its product portfolio to gain competitive edge in the global market



