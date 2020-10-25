Countertop Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Natural Stone, Engineered Stone, Concrete, Solid Surfaces, Plastic Laminate, Ceramic, Wood), By End-User (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Countertop Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Countertop Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Countertop Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Countertop Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Countertop market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Countertop market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Countertop Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Countertop Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Countertop Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Prominent Players like DuPont de Nemours Inc., Masco Corporation, Caesarstone and Vicostone ensures to fortify their position by providing work surface solutions to the customers

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is developing its customer base for its brand named Corian, under which it provides solid surfaces, that increases the customers customized needs by enhancing the quality of services provided by the company. This is expected to exhibit the market growth of the Corian brand under the solid surfaces business segment.

Masco Corporation is an active manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinetry products and solutions with 20 product lines and 300 styles and patterns respectively. They provide custom-based cabinetry products to fit the customer needs with high-quality and stylish work platforms. It caters the market demand through its dealers and distributors throughout North America and around the world, driving the global countertop market.

List of Key Companies Profiled

Vicostone

Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

POKARNA LIMITED

Caesarstone.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Masco Corporation

STRASSER Steine GmbH

Wilsonart LLC.

ARISTECH SURFACES LLC

Cambria

REPORT COVERAGE

“”A growing trend is observed in the penetration of the Countertop market position across the industries.””

This market research report provides various key insights such as adoption trend analysis, recent industry developments including mergers & acquisitions, ecosystem analysis, macro, and microeconomic factors, consolidated SWOT analysis, key industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Material Type

Natural Stone

Engineered Stone

Concrete

Solid Surfaces

Plastic Laminate

Ceramic

Wood

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Research Laboratories

Retails

Hotels/Restaurants

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

May 2019: Caesarstone Ltd. introduced PRIMORDIA, a new product to its Metropolitan Range in Manhatten at the Wanted Design show, crafted beautifully with authentic designs for industrial art and architecture

March 2019: Masco Corporation announced its strategic plan to trail divestitures of its Cabinetry and Windows business by the sale of Masco Cabinetry, UK Window Group and Milgard Windows business segments



