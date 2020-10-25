Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blood Glucose Monitoring Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Blood Glucose Monitoring Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device (Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose Systems), By Type (Invasive, Non-invasive), By Modality (Wearable, Non-wearable), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

This report focuses on the Blood Glucose Monitoring market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Blood Glucose Monitoring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Dexcom, Inc.

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Lifescan Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

DiamonTech GmbH

REPORT COVERAGE

landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are prevalence of diabetes for key countries and regions, new product launches, technological developments in blood glucose monitoring systems, recent industry developments, pricing of major products/brands, detailed product mapping for key market players, key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Device

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

By Type

Non-invasive

Invasive

By Modality

Wearable

Non-wearable

By Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

October 2019: Dexcom announced that U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its G6 Pro continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for the use in diabetic patients with age of two years and above.

October 2018: Platinum Equity acquired LifeScan from Johnson & Johnsons diabetes care business, with an aim to increase its product offerings.

August 2018: Dexcom acquired TypeZero Technologies, which was an extension of the long partnership between the two companies with an aim to improve its product offerings through TyperZero Technologiesautomated insulin delivery system.

August 2017: ARKRAY USA announced the launch of the GLUCOCARD Shine XL blood glucose monitoring system (BGMS) for quick and easy viewing of blood glucose test results.



