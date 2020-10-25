Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sedation In ICU Setting Market.

Sedation In ICU Setting Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug/Drug Class (Propofol, Benzodiazepams (Midazolam, etc.), Dexmedetomidine, Remifentanil), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Global Sedation In ICU Setting Market: Segment Analysis

Global Sedation In ICU Setting Market: Regional Analysis

Global Sedation In ICU Setting Market: Competitive Landscape

List of Companies Profiled

Astra Zeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Mylan N.V.

Fresenius Kabi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

B. Braun Medical

Aspen Holdings

Other prominent players

Report Coverage

Currently, Benzodiazepines such as Midazolam and Lorazepam considered to be the largest group of drug class holds significant market share in market for sedatives used in mechanically ventilated patients in the ICU settings. Dexmedetomidine is considered to be the fastest growing sedative used in mechanically ventilated ICU patients owing to higher efficiency and comparatively lower adverse effects compared to existing sedatives.

The report on sedation in ICU setting market provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the sedation in ICU setting industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The sedation in ICU setting market segments include drug/drug class and by region.

In terms of durgs/drug class, the global market is categorized into propofol, benzodiazepines (midazolam, etc.), dexmedetomidine, remifentanil, and others. Geographically, the global market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report on global sedation in ICU setting market analysis comprises of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the guidelines for sedation in icu setting -for key countries, technological advancements, pipeline analysis, and advantages & disadvantages of various types of sedation in icu setting by drug class.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug/Drug Class

Propofol

Benzodiazepines (Midazolam, etc.)

Dexmedetomidine

Remifentanil

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Benelux, Russia and Rest of

Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In September 2011, the European Commission has granted Dexdor (dexmedetomidine) from Orion, centralized approval covering 27 European Union countries for sedation of adult intensive care unit patients

In August 2014, Mylan, N.V. launched dexmedetomidine hydrochloride injection, a therapeutically equivalent version of Precedex

In June 2016, Aspen Holdings signed an agreement with AstraZeneca AB and AstraZeneca to gain exclusive rights to commercialize AstraZenecas global (excluding the USA) anesthetic portfolio



Sedation In ICU Setting Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug/Drug Class (Propofol, Benzodiazepams (Midazolam, etc.), Dexmedetomidine, Remifentanil), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

