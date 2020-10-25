CNC (Computer Numerical Controls) Machine Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Cutting, Metal Forming), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Computer Numerical Controls (Cnc) Machine Tools Market.

Global Computer Numerical Controls (Cnc) Machine Tools Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Computer Numerical Controls (Cnc) Machine Tools Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Computer Numerical Controls (Cnc) Machine Tools Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Leading Players to Focus on Enhancing R&D Capacities

Key manufacturers are continuously focusing on R&D so as to upgrade their product portfolio with advancement in technology. They are also readily adopting the trends set by Industry 4.0. For instance, Okuma Corporation has developed a smart factory with their own machine tools named as Dream Sites (DS1, DS2). Furthermore, partnerships in the machine tool industry are further expected to drive the CNC machine tools market in the near future.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Trumpf

Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd

JTEKT Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Hyundai WIA

FANUC America Corporation

General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market.

By Type

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

By Application

Automotive

General Machinery

Precision Engineering

Transport Machinery

Others (Energy, Electrical and etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2019: Okuma develops production facility in China Okuma (Changzhou) Machine Tool Co. Ltd in order to manufacture GENOS series, a premium-eco class of horizontal CNC lathes and vertical machining centers, to meet the increasing demand of the Chinese market.

January 2019: Dynamic International, a distributor of machine tools, has opened a new U.S. owned factory in Korea called Smart Machine Tool Korea.



