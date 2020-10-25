Lathe Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (CNC, Conventional), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lathe Machines Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lathe Machines Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Lathe Machines Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Lathe Machines market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Lathe Machines Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Lathe Machines Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Lathe Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Leading Players Are Focusing on Development of CNC Lathes

Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their product portfolio and their geographical reach so as to cater their customers in a better way. The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 has resulted in increasing penetration of smart machines. The key players are thus focusing on development of multitask lathes such as 5-axis multitask lathes.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

DMG Mori Co., Ltd.

Dalian Machine Tool Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Haas Automation, Inc.

Hardinge Inc.

HMT Machine Tools Ltd.

Samsung Machine Tools

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Yamazaki Mazak Pvt. Ltd

Ace Micromatic Group

REPORT COVERAGE

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global lathe machines market analysis by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

CNC (Computer Numerical Control)

Vertical CNC Lathe machines

Horizontal CNC Lathe machines

Conventional

By Application

Automotive

General Machinery

Precision Engineering

Transport Machinery

Others (Energy, Electrical and others.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

September 2018: Dugard launched the Hanwha sliding head CNC lathes and collaborative robots (Cobots) at the Dugard open house. These machines are focused on medical, electronic, defense, aerospace and automotive industries.

October 2018: Ace Micromatic Group (AMG) built its state-of-the-art tech centre in Shanghai, China to cater to the demand of Chinese customers. AMGs product such as CNC lathes, grinding machines and machining centers were installed in more than 60 cities in China.



Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Lathe Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (CNC, Conventional), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

