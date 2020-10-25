Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Service Robotics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Service Robotics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Service Robotics Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Service Robotics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Personal Robots and Professional Robots), By Application (Domestic and Industrial/ Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Service Robotics Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Service Robotics market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Service Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Service Robotics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Service Robotics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Service Robotics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Start-ups and Mid-Sized Companies to Enhance Market Potential

It has been observed that startup companies are gaining traction in the service robotics market, according to the service robotics market forecast. Start-ups hold approximately hold 25% of the market share. Moreover, large and prominent companies are strategizing their business by acquiring these start-up companies in order to expand their product offering and reach out to maximum customers.

Apart from this, partnerships, new product launches, and adoption of latest technology are the major strategies adopted by prominent and emerging players across the globe.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Lely International

Aethon Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

KUKA AG

Northrop Grumman Corporation

iRobot Corporation

Kongsberg Maritime AS

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Parrot SA

DJI

REPORT COVERAGE

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global service robotics market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Professional Robots

Personal Robots

By Application

Domestic

Industrial/ Commercial

Transportation & Logistics

Medical

Defense

Construction & Demolition

Unmanned Vehicles

Agriculture & Forestry

Others (Retail, Public Relations etc.)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

November 2019: The first cargo-carrying robot was launched and marketed. Major companies such as Amazon, FedEx and Ford have already been experimenting with sending delivery robots to doorsteps.

November 2019: Modern railway coach factory is establishing new dimensions in the field of modernity i.e. a humanoid robot Sona-1.5. This humanoid robot is made in India and is used to transport documents from one place to another in the modern railway coach factory.



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Service Robotics Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Service Robotics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Personal Robots and Professional Robots), By Application (Domestic and Industrial/ Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580