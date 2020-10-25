Facility Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Hard Services, Soft Services, and Others Services), By Industry (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Facilities Management Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Facilities Management Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Facilities Management Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Facilities Management market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Facilities Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Market Players like Sodexo, CBRE Group, Inc. and ISS A/S Holds the Major Share in the Facilities Management Market

Facility management providers such as Sodexo, CBRE Group, Inc., ISS A/S, and Johnson Controls International plc. holds the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Such large enterprises are focused on grabbing new contracts in developing countries to make their presence stronger. Also, these companies are adopting new and innovative technologies to provide better and enhanced facilities management services to their clients.

Sodexo

CBRE Group, Inc.

ISS A/S

Compass Group

Aramark

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Tenon Group

Johnson Controls International plc.

AMEC Facilities

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the global facility management market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the recent industry developments in the global facilities management market, such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Service Type

Hard Services

Soft Services

Other Services

By Industry

Healthcare

Government

Education

Military & Defense

Real Estate

Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

October 2019 -CBRE will provide its services to Novartis International AG, which is a pharmaceutical company based in Basel, Switzerland. This will help Novartis in the transformation of its real estate portfolio, which will help its employee workplace experience.

August 2019 – ISS has entered into a five-year Vested partnership with the major professional services firm in Nordics. Moreover, this contract will come into effect from 1st October 2019 in the Nordics region.



