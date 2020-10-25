Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market size was valued at USD 876.0 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 7.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Germany Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Share, By Product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing prevalence of diabetes in Europe and MEA should positively influence the continuous renal replacement therapy market growth in forthcoming years. Diabetes is one of the major causes of renal failure that escalates the demand for renal therapies. Lifestyle and dietary changes have affected the kidney functioning in individuals due to elevated blood sugar levels. People suffering from Type 2 diabetes have significant probability of acquiring renal failure at later stages in life. Diabetes damages the blood vessels in kidneys that hampers its functioning. Therefore, people suffering from diabetes usually rely on continuous renal replacement therapy that should foster the industry growth.

Growing R&D expenditures by industry players for developing innovative CRRT devices will prove beneficial for the industry growth. Investment in R&D has enabled the companies to introduce efficient CRRT devices. Technology integrated in these renal therapy devices has enabled precise fluid management in critically ill patients. Moreover, electrolyte balance is also maintained efficiently utilizing the upgraded technology. Therefore, elderly population suffering from renal failure is recommended long term continuous renal replacement therapy that makes use of advanced CRRT systems stimulating the industry growth. However, high cost associated with CRRT may restrain its demand in emerging economies thereby, hampering the continuous renal replacement market growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, By Product

Instruments segment of continuous renal replacement market was valued around USD 340 million in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. Stupendous segmental growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for precise instruments developed by several companies. Recently developed hemofilters launched in 2017, blood pump as well as dialysate are highly efficient and help in extracorporeal removal of toxins from the blood. Above mentioned factors are expected to drive the segmental growth in the coming years.

Consumables segment will experience over 7% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Disposable consumables are priced low and possess commendable quality. Moreover, the consumables utilized during CRRT treatment have to be replaced after every setting to avoid contaminations. Contaminated consumables such as recycled fistula needles may pose a great threat to patients life. Thus, significant replacement rate of consumables due to low prices should escalate its demand thereby, stimulating the segmental growth.

By Modality

Continuous veno-venous hemofiltration (CVVH) segment of continuous renal replacement therapy market held around 20.5% revenue share in 2018. CVVH provides continuous greater control over fluids and also delivers hemodynamic stability. Hence, patients suffering from severe hemodynamic instability and edema are recommended CVVH on a long-term basis that should augment the segmental growth in the forthcoming years.

Continuous veno-venous hemodialysis (CVVHD) segment was valued over USD 415 million in 2018 and is expected to grow considerably during the forecast years. CVVHD is an effective treatment applicable in patients suffering from acute renal failure. Continuous veno-venous hemodialysis therapy has technical advantages and is mostly suitable for geriatric population. Besides technical advantages, this therapy also provides significant solute clearance that elevates its preference, boosting the segmental growth.

India CRRT Market Size, By Modality, 2018 (USD Million)

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, By Therapy

Renal segment of continuous renal replacement market will experience over 7% growth during the analysis period. Segmental growth can be associated with the advantages offered by renal replacement therapies. Closed dialysate circuit utilized in renal therapies provide efficient and accurate control that helps in quick recovery of patient suffering from acute kidney injuries. Additionally, renal therapies utilize high precision blood pumps that reduces the risks of heparin-induced bleeding and arterial cannulation. Above mentioned factors augment the demand for renal therapies thereby, fostering the business growth.

Non-renal segment of continuous renal replacement market held around 20.5% revenue share in 2018 and will witness considerable growth throughout the estimated period. Substantial use of CRRT in treating non-renal diseases such as sepsis and other inflammatory syndromes has escalated the segmental growth. Moreover, hemofiltration is believed to remove inflammatory mediators from the blood circulation. Thus, growing usage of different forms of CRRT in treating sepsis and other non-renal conditions should drive the business growth.

Regional Analysis

North America continuous renal replacement therapy market was valued over USD 283 million in 2018. Growing awareness regarding availability of advanced continuous renal replacement therapies for treating end stage renal diseases will stimulate the regional growth. CRRT market is matured in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada due to growing adoption of technologically upgraded renal replacement equipment. Therefore, new players willing to the enter the North America CRRT market should focus on creating product differentiation to acquire considerable share.

Europe continuous renal replacement therapy market will experience around 6% growth during the analysis timeframe. Rising prevalence of diabetes in European countries that affects normal kidney functioning has positively impacted the demand for continuous renal replacement therapies. Furthermore, favorable regulatory scenario for CRRT instruments should boost the industry growth in forthcoming years.

Latin America Continuous Renal Replacement Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Industry players in the continuous renal replacement therapy market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, Infomed, Medica, Medical Components, Medites, Medtronic, Nikkiso, Nxtstage, Toray. Companies adopt several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers and product launches that provides them with competitive advantage.

Recent industry developments:

In September 2017, B. Braun Launched xevonta, a next generation dialyzer for the U.S. market. Its advanced membrane technology helps in removing more toxins from a patient’s blood. The new product launch will help in broadening its product portfolio.

In September 2017, Baxter International announced about its commercial launch of oXiris set, used be used in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). oXiris set helps in removing excessive levels of endotoxin, cytokines from a patients blood. Thus, product launch will help in broadening companys renal care product portfolio.

Industry Viewpoint

Continuous renal replacement therapy industry can be traced back to late 1970s. In 1976, Burton described the term hemofiltration and during the same year, first multicenter trial was initiated to study its accuracy and effectiveness. After a year in 1977, continuous arterio-venous hemofiltration (CAVH) was introduced that was thought to treat patients suffering from acute renal failure. This technique had the potential to filter the toxins from fluids. Additionally, CAVH was also able to maintain hemodynamic stability in critically ill patients. However, it lacked the ability to eliminate the nephrotoxins that turned this technique obsolete. Later, as technology progressed, in 1990s automated systems for CRRT were introduced in the clinics and hospitals. Currently, the industry is in developing stage and will witness numerous growth opportunities with advent of technology.

Research Methodology: Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

