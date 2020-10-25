Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Sewing Machines Market.

Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Leading Players to Focus on Structural Reforms

Key players are focusing on organizational reforms to improve sewing machine sales. The JUKI company reduced the fixed cost in their electronic assembly systems business division and hence improved their sales significantly. Furthermore, the players are focusing on smart factory development through expanding their value-added devices such as new-mounters, labor-saving equipment, and others.

JUKI Corporation

Brother Industries, Ltd.

PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO. Ltd.

Singer Sewing Company

PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH

JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Janome America, Inc.

Husqvarna AB.

Shang Gong Group Co., Ltd.

Bernina International AG

The industrial sewing machines market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product type, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global industrial sewing machine market over recent years.

By Product

Flat-Bed Sewing Machine

Cylinder-Bed sewing Machine

Post-Bed Sewing Machines

Long-Arm Sewing Machine

Others (Heavy machines and others)

By Operation

Manual Sewing Machine

Automatic Sewing Machine

Computer Controlled Sewing Machine

By Application

Apparel

Non-Apparel

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTs:

January 2020: The JUKI Corporation announced the merger of its subsidiaries JUKI Industrial Co., Ltd. and JUKI Precision Co., Ltd. This is expected to streamline the organizations” operations and improve productivity.

July 2019: JUKI Corporation and YKK Corporation jointly developed AiryString, a dedicated sewing machine that attaches zipper to the cloth.



