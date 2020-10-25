Thrombin Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Bovine Thrombin, Human Thrombin, Recombinant Thrombin), By Dosage Form (Powder Form, Solution Form), By End user (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers & Clinics, Academics and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thrombin Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Thrombin Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Thrombin Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Thrombin market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Thrombin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Thrombin Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Thrombin Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Thrombin Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Baxter

Shanghai RAAS blood products co. Ltd.

Japan Blood Products Organization

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co.

Other prominent players

Report Overview

Hemostats improve hemostasis by boosting the primary hemostasis process and by vitalizing fibrin formation. Thrombin hemostats are active hemostats and act by interfering with blood clotting cascade. Thrombin JMI and Recothrom are most commonly used thrombin based brands in the U.S. since a decade. Adoption of these brands in the U.S. is expected to support the growth of global thrombin market during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights in thrombin market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, dosage form, and end user. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into bovine thrombin, human thrombin, and recombinant thrombin. Based on the dosage form, the market is segmented into powder and solution form.

Various end users covered in the report are hospitals, diagnostics centers & clinics, and academics and research institutes. Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of thrombin industry dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are key brand analysis, key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, reimbursement scenario, and key performance indicators for the thrombin market.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Bovine Thrombin

Human Thrombin

Recombinant Thrombin

By Dosage Form

Powder Form

Solution Form

By End user

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers & Clinics

Academics and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In Dec 2007, Baxter announced FDA approval of GELFOAM(R) Plus hemostasis kit; GELFOAM Plus is the first available hemostasis kit that contains Pfizer”s GELFOAM(R) brand plus Baxter”s Thrombin (Human) for use in controlling bleeding during surgical procedures.

In Mar 2018, Baxter completed the acquisition of Recothrom and Preveleak to broaden surgical hemostat and sealant portfolio



