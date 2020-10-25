Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthobiologics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Orthobiologics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Orthobiologics Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Orthobiologics market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Orthobiologics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Zimmer Biomet

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Stryker

Medtronic

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

SeaSpine

Bioventus

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

Other players

The rising number of reconstructive and regenerative surgeries have resulted in increased demand for orthobiologic products. Orthobiologics are the products that are used during surgeries to aid quick healing of orthopedic injuries. These are made from products ranging from growth stimulators to synthetic bone substitutes.

Along with this, the orthobiologics market analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of soft tissue injuries for key countries, number of spinal fusion surgery for key countries, regulatory scenario in key countries, new product launch, key mergers and acquisitions: recent industry developments, and others.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Viscosupplements

Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-Derived Growth Factors

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Stem Cells

Allografts

Others

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Maxillofacial & Dental

Soft Tissue Repair

Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Bioventus launched OSTEOAMP SELECT Fibers an allograft for spine, foot & ankle, orthopedic and trauma patients, giving surgeons more options for bone healing and remodeling while delivering positive patient outcomes.

In March 2019, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION launched HYLINK a single-injection viscosupplement for the treatment of patients with knee osteoarthritis.

In January 2019, Bioventus launched DUROLANE a single-injection joint-fluid for treatment of patients with osteoarthritis.



