Netherland Home Healthcare Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Continence Care, Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Clinical Nutrition, Respiratory Care, Equipment and Housekeeping Supplies, Disposables), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

List of Companies Profiled

Molnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew Plc

ConvaTec Group plc

Coloplast

Braun

Melsungen AG

Hollister Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

Acelity L.P.

Medline Industries Inc.

Report Coverage

Home healthcare includes is the wide range of services and the products offered for the patients that can be taken care of at their homes. The report on Netherland home healthcare market analysis focuses on the home healthcare medical technologies especially for continence care, wound care, ostomy care, and clinical nutrition along with the other segments such as respiratory care, equipment & housekeeping supplies, and disposables.

The report on the Netherland home healthcare market provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of product types.

On the basis of product type, the Netherlands home healthcare market is further segmented into continence care (briefs & diapers, catheters & bags, underpads & liners, others), wound care (traditional wound dressings, advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), others), ostomy care (ostomy care bags, accessories), clinical nutrition (parenteral nutrition, enteral nutrition), respiratory care, equipment & housekeeping supplies, and disposables

Along with this, the report on Netherlands home healthcare analysis comprises of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the reimbursement scenario for home healthcare in the Netherlands, the aging population in the Netherlands, 2017 & 2050, home healthcare industry structure, Netherlands long-term care GDP expenditure, government initiatives in home healthcare market, and key industry developments.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Continence Care

Briefs & Diapers

Catheters & Bags

Underpads & Liners

Others

Wound Care

Traditional Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressings

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Others

Ostomy Care

Ostomy Care Bags

Accessories

Clinical Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Respiratory Care

Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies

Disposables

Key Industry Developments

In 2018, Baxter International Inc. launched a new remote patient management software, SHARESOURCE, with aim to offer healthcare assistance to home dialysis patients

In 2019, Fresenius Medical Care acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. in order to strengthen its position in home-based haemodialysis machines market



