Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Accuray Incorporated

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Avatera Medical GmbH

sVerb Surgical Inc.

Other players

REPORT Coverage

Aging population and sedentary lifestyles are major factors leading to rising incidence of age and lifestyle related chronic diseases among general population. The increasing prevalence and incidence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic disorders is facilitating a large patient population undergoing surgical procedures globally. The report on global robotic surgical procedures market focuses on size in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), of robotic surgical procedures, for the period 2014-2025.

The report offers information pertaining to various dynamics of the market including drivers, restraints, opportunities for market players in the robotic surgical procedures market. The report analyzes and evaluates current market size, growth rate, and forecast of the global market, with regards to the application (gynecology, urology, general surgery, orthopedics, and others).

The report also offers key insights related to an overview of the robotic surgical systems market (2017) – for North America, Europe, APAC and rest of world, overview of the robotic surgical procedures volume (2017 and 2025) – at global level, pricing analysis – major robotic surgical systems, distributor analysis – for major manufacturers of robotic surgical systems, key mergers & acquisitions, key technological advancements in robotic surgical systems, regulatory scenario, and reimbursement scenario.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Gynecology

Urology

General Surgery

Orthopedics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Greece,

and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Intuitive Surgical, Inc.s single-port system was approved by the U.S. FDA for certain transoral otolaryngology procedures such as lateral oropharyngectomy procedures and tongue base resection

In February 2019, Intuitive Surgical, Inc.s product offering of Ion endoluminal system was granted clearance by the U.S. FDA for the procedure of minimally invasive biopsy in the peripheral lung

In November 2018, Verb Surgical Inc. and Getinge announced a strategic partnership for the development of digital surgical solutions



