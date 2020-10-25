Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the India Peritoneal Dialysis Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on India Peritoneal Dialysis Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the India Peritoneal Dialysis Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ India Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)), By Product (Devices (Cyclers/Machines), PD Solutions/Fluids, PD Sets, Catheters) Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated India Peritoneal Dialysis Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the India Peritoneal Dialysis market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall India Peritoneal Dialysis market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global India Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global India Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global India Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Baxter Expected to Strengthen the Market Position by Providing Peritoneal Dialysis across India

The India peritoneal dialysis market is expected to be dominated by Baxter, having majority of the market share due to its strong product portfolio and key strategic decisions. Some of the key products of Baxter in India include HOMECHOICE CLARIA with SHARESOURCE for Renal Care and DIANEAL Low Calcium Peritoneal Dialysis Solution 1.5% Dextrose, AMBU-FLEX II Container with yellow pull ring, 2000 mL. The market has also witnessed the presence of domestic players such as Mitra Industries (P) Ltd. Companies such as Medtronic, Cook India, and Poly Medicure Limited, among others, are players operating in the market. The growing competitive landscape between domestic and international manufacturers is also likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Baxter

Medtronic

Mitra Industries (P) Ltd

Cook India

Poly Medicure Limited

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

ADfusion

REPORT COVERAGE

The increased demand for effective dialysis and the establishment of governmental policies and guidelines for increasing the adoption of peritoneal dialysis is expected to increase the India peritoneal dialysis market growth.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the India market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in India (2018), recent industry developments in the India peritoneal dialysis market, overview of governmental initiatives, reimbursement scenario in India, overview of major peritoneal dialysis services provider, estimated number of patients on HD (hemodialysis) vs. PD (2018), average price of devices (cyclers/machines), market share analysis (in terms of value) (2018), competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Product

Devices (Cyclers/Machines)

PD Solutions/Fluids

PD Sets

Catheters

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: The Indian Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the establishment of a new set of guidelines for peritoneal dialysis services under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme.

May 2019: The Indian Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the plans to offer peritoneal dialysis facility for patients suffering from kidney ailments under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on India Peritoneal Dialysis Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ India Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)), By Product (Devices (Cyclers/Machines), PD Solutions/Fluids, PD Sets, Catheters) Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580