Botulinum Toxin Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Botulinum Toxin Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Botulinum Toxin Market size was valued at 4,723.6 USD million in 2018 and is expected to witness more than 9.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

U.S. botulinum toxin market, by product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increase in the prevalence of cervical dystonia and spasticity as well as number of cases of chronic migraine is expected to boost botulinum toxin market during the forecast period. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in the U.S, more than 36 million adults are affected by migraine and it may lead to functional disability of health over time. Moreover, surge in adoption rate of non-surgical botulinum toxin procedures, due to their minimally invasive or non-invasive nature, is augmenting market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Botulinum toxin is widely used in the treatment of various aging signs such as frown lines, forehead lines, square jaws, crow’s feet and others. Moreover, rising number of manufacturers in various economies will further augment market growth. Hence, growing influence of aesthetics among the population coupled with increasing number of manufacturers of various developed and developing countries will further propel market growth.

However, side effects such as rash, allergic reactions, back and neck pain, nausea and shortness of breath are hindering the adoption rate of botulinum toxin in aesthetic as well as therapeutic application. Additionally, poor reimbursement coverage for such procedures are further hampering market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Botulinum Toxin Market

Botulinum Toxin Market, By Product

Germany botulinum toxin market share, by product, 2018

Botulinum toxin A held significant market share, accounting for a total value of USD 3,323.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a robust rate owing to rise in interest of manufacturers in development of such products. This is attributed to high demand for botulinum toxin A and growing application in various aesthetic and medical fields. Allergan is one of the major manufacturers of botulinum toxin A and holds the highest market share in 2018. Moreover, growing adoption of non-invasive aesthetic procedures will contribute to market growth.

Botulinum toxin B is expected to witness considerable growth in the forecast timeframe. This growth is attributed to rise in number of FDA approvals of novel botulinum toxin products for different indications. Additionally, growing incidence of spasticity among the geriatric population coupled with increasing prevalence of neurological disorders will also boost product demand. Hence, the above-mentioned reasons will propel market growth for botulinum toxin B.

Botulinum Toxin Market, By Application

Botulinum toxin is used for both medical and aesthetic applications. Medical botulinum toxin segment accounted for market share of 57.3% in 2018. Growing prevalence of spasticity and cervical dystonia coupled with increasing incidence of migraine will propel medical botulinum toxin segment. Additionally, increasing capital investments for research and development of such products will further augment market growth.

Aesthetic applications of botulinum toxin are expected to expand at 8.4% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Botulinum toxin is predominantly used as a treatment to reduce the appearance of fine lines and facial wrinkles. Rising awareness about various cosmetic procedures to reduce various signs of ageing, specifically in women will boost product demand.

Botulinum Toxin Market, By Gender

Botulinum toxin procedures are gaining importance in both male and female. Females dominate the market and holds significant market share, accounting for a total value of USD 4,408.5 million in the year 2018. Moreover, rising trends in middle-aged women to stay young have boosted product demand. Ageing signs such as frown lines, forehead lines, crow’s feet etc. can be reduced with botulinum toxin procedures, thus propelling market growth.

Most people seek out for a botulinum toxin treatment owing to its age-reversing effects. Male segment is expected to grow at 10.4% during the forecast timeframe. Botulinum toxin is known as a neuromodulator that reduces the speed of ageing. Rising minimally invasive procedures coupled with growing trends in males to look pleasant and young have augmented the growth of male segment.

Botulinum Toxin Market, By Age Group

People between the age of 30-39 years tend to opt for various botox procedures and is expected to witness a robust growth of 9.6% over the forecast period. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), more than 7 million procedures were performed in 2016. Hence, rising awareness among people about various cosmetic procedures coupled with major influence of social media on changing beauty trends will further propel segment growth.

Botulinum toxin procedures are growing at a robust rate among the middle-aged population. People between the age group of 40-54 years generated maximum revenue of USD 2,649.6 million in 2018. Factors such as rising signs of ageing, increasing awareness about various aesthetic procedures and growing disposable income are the major factors augmenting the segment growth.

Botulinum Toxin Market, By End-use

Dermatological clinics for botulinum toxin procedures generated maximum revenue of USD 2,248.7 million in the year 2018. Increasing number of such clinics in developed regions will augment segment growth. Moreover, people prefer dermatological clinics over any other settings for such procedures due to availability of state-of-the-art facilities. Hence, the aforementioned reasons will positively drive market growth.

Spas and cosmetic centers of botulinum toxin market is forecast to expand at CAGR of 9.5% across the forecast timeframe. Growing trends of minimally invasive aesthetic surgeries coupled with increasing number of spas and cosmetic centers in developed and developing economies will render positive effect on segment growth.

Botulinum Toxin Market, By Region

Europe botulinum toxin market share, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. botulinum toxin market held majority share valued at 3,349.7 million in the year 2018. Presence of major industry players including Allergan will significantly drive the U.S. market. Moreover, rising prevalence of medical conditions such blepharospasm, cervical dystonia, chronic migraine and severe primary axillary hyperhidrosis will show a positive growth trajectory over the forecast period. Additionally, rising influence of social media about latest beauty trends specifically in developed regions will augment botulinum toxin market growth.

China botulinum toxin market is estimated to exhibit a significant growth of 11.2% during the forecast period due to rising geriatric population that are more prone to chronic muscle spasticity and acute migraine syndromes. Furthermore, growing trends among the millennials about various aesthetic procedures will render positive effect on China botulinum toxin market.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Botulinum Toxin Market

Few of the notable industry players operating in global botulinum toxin market are Allergan, Eisai Co., Ltd., Galderma S.A., Hugel Inc., Hugh source international ltd., Ipsen, Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. These industry players implemented various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product launch, etc. in order to capture high revenues. For instance, in August 2016, Ipsen announced the FDA approval of Dysport for the treatment of lower limb spasticity in children aged two and above. The strategy was aimed at expanding its customer base.

Botulinum Toxin Industry Viewpoint

Botulinum toxin was also called as miracle poison, as it is one of the most poisonous biological substances known. It is a neurotoxin produced from a gram-positive, anaerobic bacteria. In 2002, FDA approved the use of botulinum toxin for aesthetic purpose of temporarily reducing wrinkles and forehead frown lines. Botulinum toxin is used in the treatment of various medical conditions including chronic migraine, detrusor (bladder wall muscle) overactivity, cervical dystonia and other conditions. Currently, botulinum toxin is predominantly used for cosmetic procedures. U.S. held major market revenue in the past years due to presence of major industry players including Allergan. Additionally, increasing number of FDA approvals for such products will boost market growth.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Botulinum Toxin Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Botulinum Toxin industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Botulinum Toxin industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Botulinum Toxin industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Botulinum Toxin industry.

Research Methodology: Botulinum Toxin Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

