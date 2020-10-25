Surgical Robots Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Robots Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surgical Robots Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Surgical Robots Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Surgical Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Surgical Robots Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Surgical Robots Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Surgical Robots Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Surgical Robots Market Players

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Verb Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

High investment by market players in the development of the procedure specific surgical robotic system is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global surgical robots market. Increasing cardiovascular diseases and increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries are also some of the major factors propelling the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The surgical robots market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the surgical robots industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by application and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into general surgery, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and others. On the basis of the end user, the surgical robots market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of key disease, by region; pricing analysis, key players; technology advances in robotic medical systems; key mergers and acquisitions; new product launches; among others.

Surgical Robots Market Segments

By Application

General Surgery

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedics

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

Key Industry Developments

u, Intuitive Surgical Inc., received FDA clearance in the United States for da Vinci X Surgical System. The da Vinci X System will offer urologic surgical procedures for a single port approach.

In January 2018, 3D Systems and Stryker had a distribution partnership for VSP (Virtual Surgical Planning) and anatomical models for the craniomaxillofacial specialty. This partnership will drive the availability of personalized surgical planning and techniques to healthcare professionals, saving both surgeons and patients hours in the operating room.

In January 2019, Zimmer Biomet, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the ROSA Knee System for robotically-assisted total knee replacement surgeries



