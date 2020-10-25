Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nurse Call Systems Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Nurse Call Systems Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Nurse Call Systems Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Product (Basic Button Based Systems, Mobile Integrated Systems, IP Based Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Assisted Living and Nursing Centres, Home Care Setting, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Nurse Call Systems Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Nurse Call Systems market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Nurse Call Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

AMETEK.Inc.

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Azure Healthcare

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Intercall Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Schrack Seconet Ag.

REPORT COVERAGE

“”An increasing drift towards the penetration of the nurse call systems market witnessed across the various healthcare facilities.””

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on This market and detailed analysis of nurse call systems market share & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The global market is segmented by technology, product, end-user, and geography. Based on the technology, This market is classified into wired and wireless. By product, the global market is bifurcated into a basic button-based system, IP based systems, mobile integrated systems, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into the hospitals and clinics, assisted living and nursing centers, home care settings, and others. Geographically, the global market has been analyzed across four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world, this region is further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the nurse call systems market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the recent industry developments in the global market, such as key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, introduction of new products by major players, technological advancements in nurse call technologies, key market trends among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Product

Basic Button Based Systems

Mobile Integrated System

IP based Systems

Others

By End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Assisted Living & Nursing Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February 2019: Ascom launched Telligence Patient Response System in North America. Telligence Patient Response System is based on the Ascom Healthcare platform and enables the elevation of nurse calls for patient-centric care.

February 2015: Rauland-Borg Corporation, now a division of AMETEK.Inc, launched a new software that interfaces nurse call system with the electronic medical record of the patient. This system will facilitate the nurses to track patient medical history and record to deliver appropriate medical care.



