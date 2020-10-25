Flat Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Float, Sheet, and Rolled), By Product Type (Coated, Extra Clear, Laminated, Toughened, and Others), By Application (Architecture, Automotive, Solar Panels, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flat Glass Market.

This report focuses on the Flat Glass market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Flat Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Flat Glass Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Flat Glass Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Flat Glass Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Key Players Are Blending Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies to Maintain Their Dominance in the Flat Glass Market

The competitive landscape of this market depicts a consolidated market with the top 5 companies accounting for about 60% of the global production capacity. Key players in the market have invested a considerable amount of resources in research and development of flat glass products. A diversified product portfolio, supported by superior operational efficiency, and novel technology development, are the strategies used by the market leaders for their growth.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

AGC Inc.

Saint-Gobain

NSG Group

Guardian Industries

?i?ecam Group

Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Vitro, S.A.B. De CV

Central Glass

CSG Holdings Co. Ltd.

Other key players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September 2019 -Guardian Glass, a major business unit of Guardian Industries, invested in the upgradation and modernization of glass production lines in the U.K. and Hungary to meet the increasing demand for float, coated, and laminated glass in Europe. The new float glass furnace will have a melting capacity of 825 tons per day, an increase of 20% as compared to the existing capacity.

November 2016 -?i?ecam Group acquired all the assets of Italy based manufacturer Sangalli Vetro Porto Nogaro worth USD 93 million. By acquiring Sangalli, with the annual production capacity of 220 KT, ?i?ecam became the largest flat glass manufacturer in Europe in terms of capacity.

REPORT COVERAGE

The flat glass market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key flat glass industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Float

Sheet

Rolled

By Product Type

Coated

Extra Clear

Laminated

Toughened

Others

By Application

Architecture

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



