Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Arm Type & Wrist Type), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Homecare Settings & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Segment Analysis

Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Regional Analysis

Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Competitive Landscape

List of Companies Profiled

American Diagnostic Corporation

Welch Allyn

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Smiths Group

Masimo Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Other players

Report Coverage

The shift of consumer preference towards automated machines & digital readouts in the medical sector has led to technological advancements in the traditional blood pressure measurement system. Proactive manufacturers investing in the R&D and distribution of digital blood pressure monitors are augmenting their demand in the emerging countries at a remarkable rate.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the digital blood pressure monitors industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, and end users. On the basis of product type, the digital blood pressure monitors market is categorized into arm type & wrist type. Various end users covered in the report are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics, homecare settings, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes digital blood pressure monitors industry dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the epidemiology of key cardiovascular diseases (Peripheral Artery Diseases & Coronary Artery Diseases), recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch/approvals, pricing analysis, and overview of government recommendations for blood pressure monitoring.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Arm Type

Wrist Type

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In July 2019, Withings launched iPhone-connected blood pressure monitors BPM Core and BPM Connect which provides accurate measurements of heart rate and systolic & diastolic blood pressure.

In January 2019, Omron Healthcare, Inc., announced the launch of HEARTGUIDE, the first wearable blood pressure monitor along with mobile application HeartAdvisor.



