Essential Oils Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Citrus, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Rosemary, Tea Tree, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Essential Oils Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Biolandes SAS

Givaudan International SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Symrise AG

Enio Bonchev Production Ltd.

The Lebermuth Company, Inc.

Now Foods

Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils LLC

Ultra International B.V.

Young Living Essential Oils

The essential oil industry is undergoing a rapid transformation -intense mergers and acquisitions activities in the global essential oils market has gradually increased buyer concentration, making it challenging for small firms to survive in the industry. Nonetheless, the overall fragmented industry structure provides a window of opportunity for private label brands to make their mark. Widening their suppliers base, coping-up with recent technological advancements, and sustainably sourcing the raw materials are some of the key strategies that can assist smaller and larger firms alike.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the essential oils market report and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into citrus, eucalyptus, lavender, rosemary, tea tree, and others. Food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others are the key applications covered in the study. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape in the global essential oils market. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

By Type

Citrus

Eucalyptus

Lavender

Rosemary

Tea Tree

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America)

Rest of the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Development

In July 2019, d?TERRA unveiled its custom-designed label that provides space for two languages on essential oil bottles. This development is expected to go a long way in preserving the clean and streamlined design of its existing labels.

In November 2018, Young Living Essential Oils launched its offerings and solutions in Southeast Asian market of Philippines.



