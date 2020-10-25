Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kiosks Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Kiosks Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Kiosks Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Kiosk Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Retail Kiosks, Financial Kiosks, QSR Kiosks, Tickets & Billing Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Self Service Kiosks & Others), By End-Use Industry (Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels, IT/ Telecommunication & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Kiosks Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Kiosks market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Kiosks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Kiosks Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Kiosks Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Kiosks Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

LIST KEY PLAYERS MENTIONED IN THE REPORT

ZIVELO

Meridian Kiosks

KIOSK Information Systems

Olea Kiosks Inc.

SITA

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Embross

REDYREF

Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited

iQmetrix

REPORT COVERAGE

“”Over the growing requirement for customer satisfaction & increasing focus on minimizing wait time for a transaction have a significant impact on the increasing kiosks market.””

The report provides quantitative & qualitative insights into the market and a thorough study of market growth rate & size for all likely segments in the market. The market has been segmented by type, end-use industry, and geography. By type, the market is classified into Retail Kiosks, Financial Kiosks, QSR Kiosks, Tickets & Billing Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Self Service Kiosks & Others. Based on the end-use industry, the global Kiosks market is segmented into Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels & IT/ Telecommunication & Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. These regions are further classified into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porters Five Forces Analysis and key industry trends.

Report Scope

By Type

Retail Kiosks

Financial Kiosks

QSR Kiosks

Tickets & Billing Kiosks

Information Kiosks

Self Service Kiosks

Others

By End-Use Industry

Retail

BFSI

Hospitality

Entertainment & Gaming

Airports & Hotels

IT/ Telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY GROWTH

June 2019: Asian Grill inaugurated its new location with XPR Kiosk machine. Asian Grill, which is known for its authentic regional cuisines, has recently implemented XPRs self-ordering kiosks and mobile application in order to automate the ordering process.

May 2019: ZIVELO strengthens its full-service turn-key kiosk solutions with industry collaboration with Dell Technologies OEM Solutions to revolutionize self-service kiosks. ZIVELO is known for providing kiosks to the largest fast-food chains across North America.



Table of Contents

