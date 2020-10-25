Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Phacoemulsification Systems, Femtosecond Laser, Intraocular Lenses, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cataract Surgical Devices Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cataract Surgical Devices Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cataract Surgical Devices Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Cataract Surgical Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Cataract Surgical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

ZEISS International

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

STAAR SURGICAL

Hoya Corporation

Oertli Instrumente AG

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Oculentis

SIFI S.p.A

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per the market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market.

Along with this, the report provides an extensive analysis of the market competitive landscape and dynamics. Various key insights provided in the report are the number of cataract surgeries – for key countries, introduction of new products / approvals (by major players), key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, snapshot: global vision care market- 2018, technological advancements in cataract surgeries.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Phacoemulsification Systems

Femtosecond Laser

Intraocular Lenses

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables

By End-user

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2017: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. announced the completion of acquisition of Abbott Medical Optics, a subsidiary of Abbott for an estimated USD 4 Bn. This acquisition includes devices of cataract surgery manufactured by Abbott.

December 2019: Johnson & Johnson Vision, a division of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. announced the launch of TECNIS Toric II 1-Piece Intraocular Lens (IOL) in the U.S.

April 2019: Zydus Cadila and SIFI S.p.A announced strategic partnership to market innovative surgical products and intraocular lenses in Indian market.



