Welding Wires Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire, Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Welding Wires Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Welding Wires market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Welding Wires Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Welding Wires Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Welding Wires Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Market Players like the Lincoln Electric Company, ESAB, KOBE STEEL LTD., and Ador Welding Ltd. are the major players reinforcing the market position

Lincoln Electric introduced new GTAW (TIG) cut lengths with high silicon formulations using stainless steel alloys for the clean and high-quality welding process. Upgraded manufacturing processes for the new products are enhancing the products quality by reducing complexities in welding process. The company announced purchase of the controlling stake of Kaynak Teknigi Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Askaynak), a leading manufacturer of welding electrodes to advance its regional growth in Europe and the Middle East and Africa.

ESAB has launched new Cut Master Black Series with the enhanced feature by plasma cutting of consumables. This feature extends the operating life of the welded wires and electrodes by 60%, which comes with Cutmaster 60i handheld air plasma cutting system. This gratifies market demand through its distributors and suppliers around the globe.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

The Lincoln Electric Company

KOBE STEEL, LTD

ESAB

Ador Welding Ltd.

ZULFI WELDING ELECTRODES FACTORY CO. LTD

Kiswel Ltd.

Chosun Welding Co., Ltd.

Gedik Welding

Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group International Trading Co., Ltd.

Capilla Welding Materials GmbH

FSH WELDING GROUP

RME MIDDLE EAST FZCO

REPORT COVERAGE

This global market research report provides various key insights such as adoption trend analysis, recent industry developments including mergers & acquisitions, ecosystem analysis, macro and microeconomic factors, consolidated SWOT analysis, key industry trends, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire

Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire

Others (SAW Wires, etc.)

By Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Others (Aerospace & Defence)

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2019: Lincoln Electric partnered with the Tooling U-SME to build up U/LINC welding curriculum platform to be more user-friendly and accessible for training solutions with the purpose to serve the welding instructors and educational institutions.

October 2018: ESAB introduced its Quick Weld Productivity Analyzer (QWPA), a calculator for total weld cost analysis at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. This online tool helps fabricators to manage the cost impact of various production aspects



