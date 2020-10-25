Lighting Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Lighting Type (LEDs, CFLs, sLFLs, HIDs, Halogens and Incandescent), By Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Others), by End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lighting Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lighting Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lighting Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Lighting Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Lighting market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Market Players like GE Lighting, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, and Cree, Inc. are more focused on increasing their regional presence.

GE Lighting holds the largest market share in the global lighting market, followed by Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Cree, Inc. Production of various lighting products with innovative technology is the primary reason behind holding a large market share among the other light manufacturing companies. Furthermore, companies such as Panasonic Corporation, OSRAM Licht SE, and Schneider Electric SE are working continuously on developing new products. Also, light manufacturing companies are investing more in their research and development departments to develop innovative products that consume less electricity.

List Of Key Companies Profiled

GE Lighting

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

OSRAM Licht AG

Schneider Electric SE

Cree, Inc.

CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Lumerica

Havells India Ltd.

LEDtronics, Inc.

Patriot LED

Acuity Brands, Inc.

LED LEADER USA

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the global Lighting market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in the global market, such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key retail industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Lighting Type

LEDs

CFLs

LFLs

HIDs

Halogens

Incandescent

By Application

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Backlighting

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

February 2019, Cree, Inc. introduced the next-generation XLamp, which is named as XP-E2 Photo Red (660nm) and Far Red (730nm). The newly launched product is specially developed to provide enhanced services in the horticulture sector. These horticulture LEDs increases the efficiency of LED luminaires and also shortens the payback period.

September 2019, OSRAM launched new LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) lasers, which will be deployed in the autonomous vehicles. These new LiDARs will allow the driver to see farther with enhanced visioning experiences.



