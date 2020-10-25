Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gantry Industrial Robots Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gantry Industrial Robots Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gantry Industrial Robots Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Gantry Industrial Robots Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Gantry Industrial Robots market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Gantry Industrial Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Prominent Players in the Market are Focussing on Offering Innovative Application for Gantry Robot Systems

The leading players such as Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD, Liebherr, ABB Ltd., Kuka AG, FANUC CORPORATION have a dominant position acquiring ~45% of the gantry industrial robots market size. These gantry robot manufacturers are focusing on setting up their plants in emerging and developing economies in order to maintain their market share. These economies are proven to be cost-effective and high output regions as they have an abundance of resources along with government initiations to boosts the manufacturing sector.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,Ltd.

Liebherr

ABB Ltd.

Kuka AG

FANUC CORPORATION

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Sage Automation Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Gudel Group AG

REPORT COVERAGE

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the adoption of gantry industrial robots across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

Others (6 Axis)

By Application

Handling

Palletizing

Welding

Others (Dispensing)

By Industry

Packaging

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Semiconductors & Electronics

Heavy Engineering Machinery

Aerospace & Railway

Others (Plastic Industry, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

March 2019: Liebherr”s launched LP 200 gantry robot. This robot is mostly appropriate for handling smaller and agiler components

February 2018: FANUC CORPORATION announced the acquisition of Life Robotics, a robot maker which specializes in collaborative robots. This was the first acquisition for the company in 15 years



