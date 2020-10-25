Semiconductor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors and Others), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Semiconductor Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Semiconductor Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Semiconductor Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Semiconductor Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Semiconductor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Semiconductor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Semiconductor Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Semiconductor Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Broadcom Focusses on Developing Innovative Products to Strengthen its Offerings””

Broadcom Inc. announced the availability of 3*3 Wi-Fi 6 chip namely BCM6710, specially designed for WLAN applications and set-up boxes. This is a highly optimized chip integrated with RF power amplifiers, that paves the way for high bandwidth, low-latency applications including 4K UHD video streaming, augmented reality (AR) and many more.

Major Players are Focusing on Enhancing their Business Strategies through Acquisitions

In the current scenario, Broadcom Inc. hinges on the strategy to combine best-of-breed technology in the semiconductor and infrastructure solutions to deliver comprehensive technology-based products to the major business and government customers. The company believes in financing the acquisitions, as well as invests extensively in research and development (R&D), ensuring their products to retain technology leadership. Such strategies aid in developing robust business models for diversified and sustainable financial results.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Broadcom, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Taiwan Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Micron Technology

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The growth is attributed to hybrid, mix and 5G technologies including logic and memory devices, microprocessors and micro-controllers, an aggregate system with high adaptability to various industrial applications. In the coming future, semiconductors will become an ideal solution for high-rise industrial applications.

REPORT COVERAGE

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the adoption of semiconductors products across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

Study Period

2015-2026

Base Year

2018

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Historical Period

2015-2017

Unit

Value (USD billion)

Segmentation

By Components

Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

Discrete Power Devices

MCU

Sensors

Others (DSP, etc.)

By Application

Networking & Communications

Data Processing

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Government

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February 2020: Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation launched TC78H670FTG, a latest addition in its micro-stepping integrated circuit portfolio. This new IC is likely to drive 128 micro-stepping motor within the power range of 2.5V to 16V

November 2019: Samsung announced the production of its 12GB LPDDR4X uMCP and 24GB LPDDR4X uMCP chips, offering high quality memory and data transfer rates upto 4,266 Mbps into the smartphones



