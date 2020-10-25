Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ultrasound Equipment Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ultrasound Equipment Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ultrasound Equipment Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Ultrasound Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Cart-based, Compact/Point-of-Care, Hand-held), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Gynecology, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Ultrasound Equipment Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Ultrasound Equipment market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Ultrasound Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Ultrasound Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Ultrasound Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Ultrasound Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Corporation Abbott

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Other prominent players

Report Coverage

Ultrasound Equipment enables better diagnostic image. An increasing number of chronic diseases and disease diagnostics is expected to drive the global ultrasound equipment market growth. The introduction of new hand-held ultrasound equipment is one of the major factor driving the market growth.

The market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the ultrasound equipment industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible market segments. The market segments are categorised into product, by application, by the end user, and by region. On the basis of the product, the global ultrasound equipment market segments are categorized into cart-based, compact/ point-of-care and handheld. On the basis of application, the global market segments include radiology, cardiology, gynecology, and others.

Based on the end user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. Geographically, the market segments include four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & AFrica. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the market report are the prevalence of chronic diseases in key countries, technological advancements in ultrasound equipment, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new products launches, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cart-based

Compact / Point-of-Care

Hand-held

By Application

Radiology

Cardiology

Gynecology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In February 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched of the EPIQ Elite ultrasound system. The EPIQ Elite ultrasound system for general imaging and obstetrics & gynecology to improve clinical confidence and the patient experience.

In October 2018, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., launched its new generation of premium ultrasound system HERA W10 and prototype of a chair-type ultrasound system HERA I10.



