Neurovascular Devices/ Interventional Neurology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Stenting Systems, Embolization, Neurothrombectomy and Support Devices), By Application (Cerebral Aneurysms, Ischemic Stroke and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

This report focuses on the Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Stryker, Medtronic plc, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dominate the Interventional Neurology Market

Lading players in the neurovascular devices industry are Stryker, Medtronic plc, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. The presence of strong and diversified portfolio, along with a wide distribution network are primary factors attributed to the dominance of these players in the global market. For instance, in 2019 Stryker received premarket approval from the U.S FDA for neuroform atlas stent system, for the treatment of brain aneurysms. Along with the strong distribution network, the key players are also emphasizing on acquisitions to offer a diverse and technologically advanced range of these devices in the market. For instance, in December 2016, Codman Neuro, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., acquired Pulsar Vascular Inc., a company providing technology for neurovascular treatment of complex aneurysms with an aim to strengthen its product portfolio. Other players engaged in the market are Merit Medical Systems, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Terumo Corporation and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

LIST OF KEYCOMPANIES Neurovascular Devices COVERED :

Medtronic plc

Penumbra, Inc.

Stryker

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Other Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The neurovascular devices market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the neurovascular devices market ongoing market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Device Type

Stenting Systems

Embolization

Neurothrombectomy

Support Devices

By Application

Cerebral Aneurysms

Ischemic Stroke

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



