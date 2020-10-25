Water Chiller market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Scroll, Screw, Centrifugal), By Capacity (0 -100 Kw, 101 -350 Kw, 351 -700 Kw, >700 Kw) By Industry (Plastic & Rubber, Food & Beverage, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Water Chiller Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Water Chiller Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Water Chiller Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Water Chiller Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Water Chiller market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Water Chiller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Water Chiller Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Water Chiller Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Water Chiller Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Well Established Players Focus on Expanding their Product Line to Broaden Consumer Base

Major players such as Carrier Corporation, Trane, Johnson Controls, and Daikin Industries, Ltd. have gained a significant Water Chillers market revenue, which covers around 50% of the total market. Their dominance is owing to the strong customer base in the Asia Pacific and Europe. The companies are focusing on cost reduction, enhanced energy-saving performance, and expansion of their product line. Also, the key manufacturers are focusing more on water chiller for industrial utilization. For instance, in March 2018, Daikin launched the new generation, inverter-driven, water-cooled screw chillers with R-1233ze (E) refrigerator. This refrigerator allows minimizing the impact of global warming of screw compressor chillers equipped with high efficiency. Moreover, in April 2017, Trane, a subsidiary of Ingersoll Rand, introduced the ËœXstream eXcellentmodel to expand its water-cooled chiller portfolio and lower the environmental impact. It uses the R -1234ze refrigerant, which has a global warming potential value of less than one when used in Xstream eXcellent model.

Moreover, key manufacturers have shifted their production units, particularly in India to ensure competitive prices.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Thermax Global

Trane

Carrier Corporation

Toshiba Machines Co Ltd.

Robert Bosch LLC

Hitachi, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Johnson Controls

Blue Star Limited

REPORT COVERAGE

The water chiller market report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the Water Chillers market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Scroll

Screw

Centrifugal

By Capacity (In Kw)

>700

351 -700

101 -350

0 – 100

By Industry

Plastic & Rubber

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceuticals

Other (Metal Forming, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

January 2018: Johnson Controls introduced YORK YZ magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller, the first fully optimized chiller for ultimate performance with low global warming potential refrigerant R-1233zd (E).



