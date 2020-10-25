Hepatitis C Drug Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors), Fixed-dose Combination, Others), By Disease Type (Acute Hepatitis C, Chronic Hepatitis C), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hepatitis C Drug Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hepatitis C Drug Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hepatitis C Drug Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Hepatitis C Drug market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Hepatitis C Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Hepatitis C Drug Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Hepatitis C Drug Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Hepatitis C Drug Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Gilead and AbbVie Will Ensure to Strengthen the Market Position concerning Providing Hepatitis C Therapeutics Across the Globe

The hepatitis C drug market is a semi-consolidated market with the top two players accounting for a significant share of the market in 2018. A well-established brand presence in the infectious diseases, especially the hepatitis C segment, combined with a strong distribution channel, has been instrumental in the dominance of these players in the global market. However, other market players are expanding their portfolio of hepatitis C therapeutics, along with focusing on the expansion of geographic presence and strengthening their distribution channel, and are expected to gain Hepatitis C Drug Market share during the forecast period.

List of Companies Profiled

AbbVie Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

“”The increased awareness of Hepatitis C and product launches based on advanced technologies is expected to increase the global market growth.””

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the Hepatitis C Drug Market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of hepatitis C by key countries, overview of pipeline analysis, regulatory scenario by key countries, pricing analysis of key hepatitis C drugs, overview of genotypes of hepatitis C by key regions, overview of new product launches, key industry developments, and others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors)

Fixed-dose Combination

Others

By Disease Type

Acute Hepatitis C

Chronic Hepatitis C

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

April 2019: U.S. FDA announced the approval of Mavyret by AbbVie for the first-ever treatment approved for pediatric patients of all genotypes of Hepatitis C

August 2017: U.S. FDA announced the approval of Mavyret for the treatment of adult patients of Hepatitis C of all genotypes without cirrhosis of the liver or mild cirrhosis of the liver



