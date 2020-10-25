Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Reciprocating, Rotary, Screw, Others), By Cooling Capacity (Upto 1 kW, 1 -15 kW, 15 -100 kW, Above 100 kW), By Application (Refrigerator and freezer, Refrigerated Display Cases, Transport Refrigeration, Beverage Coolers and Freezers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Commercial Refrigeration Compressor market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Commercial Refrigeration Compressor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Market Players Like Danfoss, Ingersoll Rand, Daikin, etc. are Focussing on Manufacturing More Energy-Efficient Compressors

Most of the key players in the commercial refrigeration compressor are constantly focussing on developing cleaner, greener, and eco-friendly compressors to be used for refrigeration. The global players are persistently focussing on introducing new technologies through heavy investments in R&D as well as involving in mergers and acquisitions.

The new technologies being introduced by the key players such as transformer refrigeration compressor in which common main components and main parts make it possible to switch from one configuration to the other serving as a base for both large size HFCs and CO2 sub-critical compressors.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Bitzer

Emerson Climate Technologies

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Rechi Precision Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huayi Compressor

Danfoss

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the global commercial refrigeration compressor market dynamics and competitive landscape. Numerous key insights have also been presented in the report, which includes recent industry developments in the global market, such as mergers & acquisitions, macro and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, refrigeration industry trends, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Reciprocating

Rotary

Screw

Others (Scroll, Centrifugal)

By Cooling Capacity

Upto 1 kW

1 -15 kW

15 -100 kW

Above 100 kW

By Application

Refrigerator and freezer

Refrigerated Display Cases

Transport Refrigeration

Beverage Coolers and Freezers

Others (Vending & Ice Machines)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2018, BITZER introduced a new service software enabling service engineers to adjust refrigeration device parameters, analyze errors, display data logs, update firmware, and also calculate the performance data.

October 2019, GEA group introduced its new StarCO2mpressor with star drive gear design based on a radial reciprocating technology specifically designed for use with the natural refrigerant CO2 for electric bus and rail air-conditioning.



