ePharmacy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Over-the-Counter Products, Prescription Medicine) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on ePharmacy Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the ePharmacy Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated ePharmacy Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the ePharmacy market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall ePharmacy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global ePharmacy Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global ePharmacy Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global ePharmacy Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

DocMorris

CVS Health Corporation

Express Script Holding Company

Walgreen Co.

Optum Rx, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Rowland Pharmacy

The Kroger Co.

Other players

Report Coverage

According to the World Bank, around 75% of the population in the U.S are internet subscribers, and around 84 % population in Germany are reliant on internet. This large population dependent on internet for the procurement of commodities combined with the lucrative price offerings by major players are leading to rising demand for ePharmacy globally. The introduction of new players in the ePharmacy market combined with rising competition globally is projected to further augment the growth for ePharmacy during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the ePharmacy industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include product and geography. On the basis of the product, the market segments include prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. Geographically, the global market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes ePharmacy industry dynamics and competitive landscape of the market. Various key insights provided in the report are key start-ups and funding overview, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions for 2018, an overview of regulatory scenario -key countries, key industry trends, and an overview of e-commerce penetration -key countries.

Segmentation

By Product

Over-the-Counter Products

Prescription Medicine

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In January 2019, Swedish online pharmacy company Meds, bagged a US$ 5.5 Mn funding to expand its business across Europe. This funding is estimated to increase the focus of the company in expanding its reach in other European countries.

In June 2015, Rite Aid Corp acquired Envision Rx Options that provides mail-order pharmacy services including prescription medicines. This acquisition facilitated Rite Aid Corp to enter into the field of ePharmacy.

In March 2019, 1mg, an Indian online pharmacy garnered LegitScript certification from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), USA making it the first company in India to earn the said certification. The certification will increase the trust of the customers in the company products.

U, Netmeds Marketplace Limited announced the acquisition of hyperlocal drugs delivery app named Pluss for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will enable the company to focus on enhancing the companys online app.



