Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market for Medical Applications by Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Application (Medical/Surgical Robots, Stents, Guide Wire, Electro Surgery) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Ultrafine Tungsten Wire market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Ultrafine Tungsten Wire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Luma Metall AB

Elmet Technologies

Sumitomo Electric USA

California Fine Wire Company

Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc.

American Elements

Xiamen Honglu Tungsten Molybdenum Industry Co.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Plansee

Tungsram

Metal Cutting Corporation

Midwest Tungsten Service

Report Coverage

Ultrafine tungsten wire is used in medical devices for applications where electric current needs to be applied and accuracy is critical. Remarkable properties of tungsten, make it suitable for use in wire form in medical/surgical equipment for healthcare industry. Also, factors such as increasing affordability of tungsten wire due to declining prices and over production of tungsten is promoting adoption of ultrafine tungsten wire for diverse commercial applications.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on ultrafine tungsten wire for medical applications and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by application and geographically. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into medical, stents, guide wire, electro surgery and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Key insights provided in the report are the adoption trends of ultrafine tungsten wire, cost structure analysis, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, industry SWOT analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro economic indicators, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Application

Medical/Surgical Robots

Stents

Guide Wire

Electro Surgery

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Key Recent Developments

In January 2018: Luma metal AB, implemented an advanced electron microscope technology called SEM (Scanning Electron Microscope) in gold plated tungsten wire so as to enable performing cross-section tests and provide oxidation resistance with improved wettability for soldering in medical applications.

During 2016-18: AT&M has established 4 major manufacturing units well-equipped with advanced technologies for the production of tungsten and its heavy alloy. These production bases are situated in manufacturing base cities of China such as Konggang, Yongfeng and Changping areas of Beijing, and in Zhuozhou and Shijiazhuang areas of Hebei.



