Sterilization Wrap Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Material Type (Plastic & Polymer, Paper & Paperboard, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sterilization Wraps Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sterilization Wraps Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Sterilization Wraps market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Sterilization Wraps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Sterilization Wraps Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Sterilization Wraps Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Sterilization Wraps Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Dynarex Corporation

Cygnus Medical

Cardinal Health

Crosstex International, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Surgeine Healthcare (India) Private Limited

Westfield Medical Limited

Other prominent players

Report Coverage

In order to prevent bacterial or viral contamination in surgical equipment, certain practices must be inculcated by healthcare resources; sterilization wraps, are used to sterilize surgical equipment in order to prevent infections and contaminations. Sterilization wrap offers extensive benefit in infection-free equipment handling as well as safety in equipment transport from one location to another. Additionally, sterilization wrap offers aeration for surgical equipment, also it provides enough permeability for effective penetration of sterilants such as steam, ethylene oxide, plasmas, ozone and others. Sterilization wrap plays a major role in the patient as well as healthcare resources safety.

The sterilization wrap market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by material, by the end-user, and by region. On the basis of the material type, the market is segmented into plastic & polymer, paper & paperboard, and others. Various end-users covered under the report are hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics & others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of sudden hospital-acquired infections in key countries, technological advancements in sterilization wraps, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new products launches, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Material Type

Plastic & Polymer

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics and Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In May 2018, Owens & Minor, Inc. closed the acquisition deal & Halyards S&IP became part of the Owens & Minor family

In April 2014, Medline introduced a new generation sterilization wrap called Gemini bonded wrap which is constructed with two sheets of 100% polypropylene



