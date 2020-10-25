Clear Aligners Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Patient Age Group (Teenager, Adults), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental & Orthodontic Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Clear Aligners Market market.

This report focuses on the Clear Aligners market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Clear Aligners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Clear Aligners Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Clear Aligners Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Clear Aligners Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Align Technology, Inc.

3M

3Shape A/S

Danaher

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Other prominent players

Report coverage

Continuous investment in the research for the development of innovative clear aligners and rapid rise in the number of patients with malocclusion across the globe are the key factors likely to drive the clear aligners industry growth during the forthcoming years. Increase in penetration of teenager malocclusion along with digitalization simplifying the work flow is anticipated to boost the adoption of clear aligners during the forecast period. Presence of strong key player and rising awareness in emerging nations about the advantages offered by clear aligners are anticipated to fuel the market growth by 2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on clear aligners industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include patient age group and end-user. On the basis of patient age group, the global market is segmented into teenager and adults.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the rest of the world. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of clear aligners market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch, etc.; regulatory framework by key countries, global reimbursement scenario, and economic cost burden for the treatment of malocclusion by key countries/ region.

Segmentation

By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adults

By End-User

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest Of World

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, 3Shape A/S launched open workflow which utilizes 3Shape technology that helps in the introduction of designs aiding practitioners to deliver treatment plan to the patients.

In April 2018, Align Technology, Inc. launched GO CLEAR ALIGNERS SYSTEM integrated with ITERO SCANNER. Go clear aligners system provides greater flexibility in the treatment of wider range of mild to moderate cases such as crowded or gap teeth that require teeth straightening.

In February 2018, ENVISIONTEC, INC., launched two new orthodontic materials at LMT Lab Day Chicago. E-Ortholign is a new material which was used for the direct 3D printing of clear thermoformed aligners.



