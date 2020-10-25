Medical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Robotic Systems Market.

This report focuses on the Medical Robotic Systems market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Medical Robotic Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Medical Robotic Systems Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Medical Robotic Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Medical Robotic Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Medical Robotic Systems Market Players

Ekso Bionics

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker

CYBERDYNE INC.

BIONIK

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

The advent of surgical robots and other robots enabling healthcare providers to provide more efficient care and treatment, has been pivotal in the market growth. Market players receiving regulatory approvals for robots performing specific procedures such as orthopedic surgical procedures, neurology procedures, and rehabilitation robots targeting specific group of patients is another major factor fueling the demand for medical robots in the global market.

The medical robotic systems market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product, and end user. Based on product, the global market is segmented into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, telepresence robots, and others.

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report on medical robotic systems market analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are prevalence of key disease, by region; pricing analysis, key players; technology advances in medical robotic systems; key mergers and acquisitions; new product launches; among others.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Surgical Robots

Telepresence Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In January 2019, OhmniLabs, Inc., launched its new Ohmni Supercam Telepresence Robot at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The new Ohmni Supercam contains the highest resolution camera available in a telepresence robot.

In January 2019, BIONIK, Inc., launched InMotion ARM/HAND robotic system to improve rehabilitation for stroke survivors and for patients with mobility impairments due to neurological conditions

In January 2019, Zimmer Biomet, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the ROSA Knee System for robotically-assisted total knee replacement surgeries.



