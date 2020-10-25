Powder Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Thermoset (Epoxy Polyester, Polyester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others), and Thermoplastic (Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Nylon, Polyolefin, and Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF))), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed, and Others), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Powder Coatings Market.

This report focuses on the Powder Coatings market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Powder Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Powder Coatings Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Powder Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Powder Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Diverse Portfolio and Core Focus of AkzoNobel N.V., to Propel the Company to a Leading Position

The market share is fragmented with the top five major manufactures operating in the market are PPG Industries, Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, DuPont, and Jotun. Key players are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio to include innovative products.

Other players include Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. These companies are involved in merger & acquisition, product development, product expansion to expand their company share in the market.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Jotun

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

TCI Powder

Berger Paints India Limited

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Other Key Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 2019 -AkzoNobel N.V. launched the Interpon Redox range of powder coatings which provides maximum corrosion protection. These coatings can be used with substances such as cable cars, chemical plants, window frames, and wind turbines.

May 2018 -AkzoNobel N.V. opened the powder coatings plant in Changzhou, China. This new plant will strengthen the companys market position in the catering to architectural automotive and general industrial industries.

REPORT COVERAGE

The powder coatings market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, resin types, coating method, and leading applications of the product.

Besides this, the report offers insights into the market growth trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the powder coatings market growth over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Resin

Thermoset

Epoxy Polyester

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Thermoplastic

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Nylon

Polyolefin

Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

By Coating Method

Electrostatic spray

Fluidized Bed

Others

By Application

Appliance

Automotive

Architectural

Furniture

Agriculture, Construction and Earthmoving Equipment

General Industries

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



