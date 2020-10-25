Construction Equipment Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Building Equipment, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Construction Equipment Rental Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Construction Equipment Rental Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Construction Equipment Rental Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Construction Equipment Rental Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Construction Equipment Rental market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Construction Equipment Rental market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

United Rentals, Herc, and Sunbelt are Focusing on Fleet Expansion to Gain Competitive Edge

Fleet expansion is one of the trending aspects revolving across the construction rental market. Many prominent players such as United Rentals, Herc, and Sunbelt are focusing on expanding their fleet and are also investing for the same. This is happening mainly due to the growing demand for a wide variety of construction equipment across the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. For instance, from the fleet of 48,250 in 2018, Loxam, a European company increased its Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) fleet to 53,150.

Additionally, at present, these companies are expanding their services beyond their conventional set up in order to deliver value to customers throughout the lifecycle of their products by providing digital solutions.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

United Rentals, Inc.

Loxam

Sunbelt

mateco Group

AKTIO Corporation

Herc Rentals Inc.

Ahern Rentals.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

Nikken Corporation

Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd.

REPORT COVERAGE

The construction equipment rental market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the construction equipment rental market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

Others (Civil Engineering Equipment etc.)

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February, 2018: Sunbelt acquired Nickell Rental based in Georgia, USA. This company serves mainly the small and medium contractors and homeowners. The acquisition was in aim to expand the business across US.

August, 2017: United Rentals, Inc. acquired Miami-based Neff Rentals for USD 1.3 billion. Neff Rentals provides earth moving equipment, material handling, aerial, and other equipment to the construction and industrial customers with 69 locations across the southern United States. Furthermore, United Rentals, Inc. terminated the previously announced merger between H&E Equipment Services and Neff.



Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Construction Equipment Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Building Equipment, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

