Rehabilitation Robots Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Therapeutic Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Assistive Robots, Others), By End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Rehabilitation Robots Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rehabilitation Robots Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Rehabilitation Robots market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Rehabilitation Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

CYBERDYNE INC.

Ekso Bionics

BIONIK

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Corindus, Inc.

Hocoma

Bioxtreme

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

The rising adoption of prosthetic and assistive robots and increasing investment by key market players in the research and development of the rehabilitation robots are major factors propelling market growth. Technological advancements along with new product launches in the market are some of the major factors likely to drive the rehabilitation robot market during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on rehabilitation robots industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The rehabilitation robots market report includes segments as type and end-user. Based on type, the market is further segmented into therapeutic robots, exoskeleton robots, assistive robots, and others.

Based on end user, the global rehabilitation robot market is segmented into rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of rehabilitation robots market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of key disease conditions (Dementia, Alzheimer”s, and other cognition disorders.) for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch, the regulatory framework by key countries and reimbursement scenario by key regions.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Therapeutic Robots

Exoskeleton Robots

Assistive Robots

Others

By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, ReWalk Robotics, Inc. announced that the food and drug administration (FDA) approved its ReStore soft exo-suit system for sale to rehabilitation centers across the U.S.

In January 2019, BIONIK Inc. launched Next-Generation InMotion Arm/Hand Robotic System at the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting which is used for rehabilitation of stroke survivors.

In January 2018, Cyberdyne Inc. received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the sale of HAL (Hybrid Assistive Limb) lower-body exoskeleton in licensed medical facilities of U.S.

In 2016, Apollo hospitals launched India”s first rehabilitation hospital ApoKos for providing comprehensive rehabilitation for a range of medical conditions.



