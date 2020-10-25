Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Robots Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Robots Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Robots Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Industrial Robots Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Industrial Robots market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Industrial Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Industrial Robots Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Industrial Robots Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Industrial Robots Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

LIST OF THE KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

ABB

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

Comau SpA

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

FANUC CORPORATION

DENSO CORPORATION.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Omron Corporation

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market has been segmented by robot type, by application, by End-Use Industry and geography. By robot type, the industrial robot market is categorized into articulated, SCARA, cylindrical, Cartesian/linear, parallel, others (Collaborative, etc.) Based on application, the industrial robots market is bifurcated into pick & place, welding & soldering, material handling, assembling, cutting & processing, others (painting, etc.), Based on End-Use Industry, the industrial robots is bifurcated into automotive, electrical & electronics, healthcare & pharmaceutical, food & beverages, rubber & plastic, metals & machinery, others (construction, defense, logistics). Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, consolidated SWOT analysis for key players, and emerging market trends.

Report Scope&Segmentation

By Robot Type

Articulated

SCARA

Cylindrical

Cartesian/Linear

Parallel

Others (Collaborative, etc.)

By Application

Pick & Place

Welding & Soldering

Material Handling

Assembling

Cutting & Processing

Others (Painting, etc.)

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Rubber & Plastic

Metals & Machinery

Others ( Construction, Defense, Logistics)

By Region

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

December 2016: Midea Group Co Ltd acquired KUKA AG to widen its existing portfolio of robotics & automation. This strategic partnership will bolster the potential of robotics and automation across the globe and widen the growth opportunities.

April 2015: ABB acquired Gomtec GmbH to expand its geographical reach and widen its portfolio in the field of collaborative robots.



