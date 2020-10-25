Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Packaged Air Conditioners, VRF/VRV), By Refrigerants (R-32, A-410A/R-407C, R600A/R-290, Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Educational/Institutional, Public/ Government, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Significance Towards Eco-Friendly and Energy Efficient Solutions from Daikin, Carrier, Mitsubishi etc.

Most of the key players in the commercial air conditioner market are constantly focussing on developing cleaner, greener, and eco-friendly refrigerants to be used for air conditioners. Following the ban of R-22 refrigerant in North America, Europe, etc. companies such as Daikin have developed R-32 refrigerant, which is around 68% less toxic and ozone-depleting gas being introduced to the market recently as the cleanest gas for commercial air conditioners.

Furthermore, the companies are constantly developing new and improved solutions such as inverter technology, smart air conditioners, less polluting air conditioners, etc. to stay ahead in completion and increase their market share. Daikin was the pioneer in introducing R32 as a lower GWP replacement for R410A, a step which has since been followed by most chief air conditioner manufacturers.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

LG Corporation

Samsung

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Blue Star Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Segmentation

By Type

Packaged Air Conditioners

VRF/VRV

By Refrigerant

R-32

R-410A/R-407C

R-600A/R-290

Others (R-22, etc.)

By End-User

Healthcare

Educational/Institutional

Public/ Government

Retail

Hospitality

Manufacturing

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

Aug, 2018: Toshiba Carrier Corporation and United Technologies Corporation have entered into a joint venture to establish a new company, Toshiba Carrier Air-Conditioning India Pvt Ltd, for expanding its footprint in the commercial air-conditioning segment in India

June, 2017: Daikin Industries, Ltd., through its subsidiary Daikin Australia Pty., Ltd., acquired Airmaster Corporation Pty Ltd., a leading company in Australia for air conditioning equipment so as to strengthen its reach in the Australian market.



