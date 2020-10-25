External Defibrillator Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Schools and other Public Places), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the External Defibrillator Market.

We have updated External Defibrillator Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

External defibrillator offers an effective treatment option to deal with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and arrhythmia. Automated external defibrillators detect arrhythmia and restore the patients heartbeats which can lead to fatal death. The rapidly increasing prevalence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and unmet demand in emerging nations along with favorable government regulations are expected to drive the global external defibrillator market revenue by 2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the external defibrillator industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The external defibrillator market segments include product, end-user, and region. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into an automated external defibrillator (AED), manual and semi-automatic external defibrillator, and wearable external defibrillator.

Various end-users covered under the report are hospitals & clinics and schools and other public places. Geographically, the global market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis provides an elaborative analysis of the global external defibrillator market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrests in key countries, technological advancements in external defibrillators industry, recent industry developments in the global market, such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new products launches, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

Key Industry Developments

In March 2018, Swansea City Football Club launched an external defibrillator program with aim to provide 24-hour emergency service for football players.

In April 2016, Stryker launched LIFEPAK CR2, an automated external defibrillator in the U.S. market. The new device is comprised of the LIFELINKcentral AED program manager, also this device can be connected to Wi-Fi and enables to offer remote patient monitoring.

In November 2015, SMRT Taxis and Temasek Cares, which are supported by Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) launched 100 SMRT taxis with AED equipped in it.



