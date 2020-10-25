Urinary Catheter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Urinary Catheter Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Urinary Catheter Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Urinary Catheter Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Urinary Catheter Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Urinary Catheter market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Urinary Catheter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Urinary Catheter Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Urinary Catheter Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Urinary Catheter Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYER

Strong Distribution Network of Major Players is Attributed to Drive the Urinary catheter Market by 2026

Traditionally, urinary catheter market has been dominated by players such as Coloplast A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Hollister Incorporated. The competitive landscape of the market is expected to change in the forecast period with the launch of technologically advanced urinary catheter that will see a quick uptake among the patients due to various benefits offered by them. Additionally, the widespread distribution network of major players like B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group PLC, Teleflex Incorporated, and Medtronic in all regions are projected to drive the urinary catheters market revenue throughout the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

Coloplast A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group PLC

Amsino International, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated

Medtronic

BD

Cook

Other Players

REPORT COVERAGE

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are prevalence of urinary incontinence for key countries and regions, new product launches, technological developments in urinary catheter, recent industry

developments, pricing of major products/brands, detailed product mapping for key market players, key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

By Application

Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Surgery

Others

By Gender

Female

Male

By End User

Hospitals

Age Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

May 2018: Nordic Capita, a private equity investor in Nordic region sells its remaining share in ConvaTec Group Plc. after the initial acquisition of the firm in 2008

December 2017: BD, a global leader in medical technologies acquired C. R. Bard, Inc., along with its urology and urinary incontinence products.

February 2015: Medtronic acquired US-based Advanced Uro-Solutions with an aim to expand its product portfolio for treatment of bladder control and bowel control therapies.



