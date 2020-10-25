Next Generation Sequencing Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Next Generation Sequencing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Next Generation Sequencing Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Next Generation Sequencing market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Next Generation Sequencing Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Next Generation Sequencing Market Size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 20.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing R&D activities for developing therapies utilized in treatment of genetic diseases will elevate demand for next generation sequencing techniques over the forecast timeframe. Government of developed nations have launched several policies and initiated acts for encouraging researchers and scientists to find solutions for treating rare and chronic diseases. For instance, government of U.S. has funded several projects that focus on detecting mutations in the genetic makeup of individuals. In such projects, researchers extensively utilize third generation sequencing technologies to develop novel therapies effective in treating genetic disorders. As a result, rising R&D activities will fuel demand for NGS technologies thereby, fostering the next generation sequencing market growth in the forthcoming years.

Growing adoption of NGS technology by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in advanced economies will positively impact the market growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease and autoimmune diseases have created huge demand for advanced treatments. Companies focus on supplying superior quality instruments to research centers and pharmaceutical companies that are involved in developing therapies for genetic diseases. Industry players such as Illumina haves developed NGS library preparation kits, sequencing instruments, automated data analysis tools that are used in analyzing the defects in genetic sequence. These NGS tools have helped the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to design therapies according to the nature of disease. Aforementioned factors will positively influence the market growth in the coming years. However, high cost of third generation sequencing equipment may restraint its adoption, thereby hampering market growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Next Generation Sequencing Market

By Product Type

Consumables segment of next generation sequencing market is anticipated to witness more than 20% growth over analysis timeframe. Consumables such as reader, deep well plates, pipettes, tips, vials have high precision and are frequently required during experiments. Also, they are disposable and hence have significant replacement rate that surges their adoption. Moreover, currently available consumables are highly efficient and are therefore, preferred by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that should positively impact the segmental growth.

Services segment accounted for more than USD 820 million in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness robust growth in forthcoming future. Outsourcing next generation sequencing services enables healthcare professionals working in pharmaceutical companies to focus on other research priorities. Additionally, companies focused on offering next generation sequencing services have expertise in that area thus, they provide qualitative data in comparatively low cost. Above mentioned factors should propel the segmental growth.

France Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, By Product Type, 2018 (USD Million)

By Application

Research segment of next generation sequencing market was valued around USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness tremendous growth over the forecast timeframe. Recently, extensive researches are done on various aspects to develop solutions and medicines to cure diseases. NGS has enabled scientists to discover solutions to diseases that were previously incurable. As a result, NGS techniques are used for several research activities that should spur the segment growth.

Clinical application segment accounted for more than 45% revenue share in 2018 and it will grow substantially in coming years. Lucrative revenue share can be attributed to availability of upgraded third generation sequencing technologies that facilitates diagnostic procedures. Currently available NGS technologies enable accurate detection of genetic alterations that has reduced mortality rates. Also, NGS technique is utilized in drug discovery process that should positively influence the segmental growth.

By Type

Exome sequencing was valued around USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and it is expected to witness significant growth in near future. Exome encompasses of approximately 1% of genome and it still consists of most of the prominent disease-causing mutations. Exome sequencing enables scientists to identify genes that may increase the risk of person developing a disorder. Moreover, industry players engaged in manufacturing of NGS equipment have developed innovative exome sequencing solutions. For instance, in January 2018, Thermo Fisher introduced the upgraded Ion AmpliSeq Exome RDY kit that enables in cost-effective, rapid identification of copy number variations, small insertions or deletions. These advanced technologies assist in understanding heritability and complex disorders thereby favouring segment growth in forthcoming future.

Whole genome sequencing (WGS) segment is anticipated to witness more than 20% growth over the forecast period. WGS provide detailed view of genome including coding and non-coding genomic regions. It helps to identify copy number variants and has wide approached to examine impact of DNA sequence variations on human diversity. Moreover, whole genome sequencing provides base by base view with high resolution of genome. It also captures small and large variants and identifies potential causal variants for further studies of regulation mechanisms and gene expression. As a result, advantages offered by WGS technology will positively influence the business growth.

By Technology

Sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment of next generation sequencing market accounted for more than 80% revenue share in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness tremendous growth in near future. Sequencing by synthesis enables analyzing DNA quickly, accurately and proves to be a cost-effective option. The entire human genome can be sequenced in few hours due to availability of technologically advanced equipment. Industry leaders such as Illumina, Roche are emphasizing on R&D activities to launch sequencing by synthesis (SBS) technology that could deliver cost effective, scalable, high yield of sample and are simple to operate. Aforementioned factors will exceed business revenue over the analysis timeframe.

Ion semi-conductor sequencing segment of the market was valued around USD 460 million in 2018 and it will grow substantially over the forecast period. Ion semi-conductor sequencing method is used in DNA sequencing for detection of hydrogen ions. It enables to directly convert chemically encoded information (A, T, G, C) into digital information (0, 1) on semi-conductor chip. Conventional gene sequencers have huge systems wherein fluorescent dyes are used to detect fixed DNA molecules. Ion semiconductor sequencing arrays provide accurate analysis in lesser time. Thus, benefits obtained with the usage of ion semi-conductor sequencing will fuel its demand over the forecast period.

By End-user

Research centers and academics segment of next generation sequencing market is anticipated to witness around 21% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Significant growth can be attributed to extensive experiments and studies performed in research and academic centers to develop novel therapies. Third generation sequencing methods are used for detection of germline or somatic mutations, enabling scientists to carryout clinical analysis efficiently. Genetic analysis and other research activities can be done with the usage of single and multi-gene panels with greater specificity. Thus, studies performed in academics will create demand for NGS techniques, thereby exceeding segment revenue.

Hospital segment is accounted for more than 40% revenue share in 2018 and it is expected to witness substantial growth in near future. Recently, government is highly investing in healthcare organizations in order to upgrade infrastructure of hospitals. As a result, hospitals are well-equipped with technologically advanced instruments and devices. Moreover, NGS is broadly implemented in hospitals for diagnosis of immune disorders, infectious diseases, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis and in detection of human hereditary disorders. It helps healthcare professionals in therapeutic decision making for somatic cancers. Thus, hospitals mostly prefer NGS techniques due to its ability to deliver clinical diagnosis in lesser time, thereby exceeding segment revenue over the forecast period.

By Region

Europe next generation sequencing market size is estimated to witness more than 19.5% CAGR throughout the analysis timeframe. Favourable demographic trends such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising number of baby boomers have positively influenced the demand for next generation sequencing. Moreover, positive regulatory scenario for next generation sequencing technologies will promote development in NGS instruments that will further fuel regional growth.

Asia Pacific market valued for more than USD 835 million in 2018 and it will grow substantially over the analysis timeframe. Increasing preference for personalized medicine, development in NGS bioinformatics and pre-sequencing solutions will drive the regional growth. Furthermore, extensive R&D and clinical development conducted in countries such as India and Australia will escalate the demand for NGS tests that will boost regional growth over the forecast timeframe.

Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Next Generation Sequencing Market

Industry players operating in the next generation sequencing market are Qiagen, BioRad, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pac-Bio, Oxford Nanopore, NanoString, Genapsys, Agilent, Long Read Solutions, BGI, Roche, 10X Genomics and Illumina. These industry players are implementing several strategies such as collaborations, product launches, geographical expansions, emphasis on R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers. These strategies enable companies to capture higher market share, gain competitive advantage and sustain the competition.

Recent industry developments:

In March 2019, Qiagen launched NGS panels and novel liquid biopsy solutions with integrated bioinformatics to assist advances in cancer research. This solution is designed to enable purification of RNA and non-invasive extraction. Thus, innovative product launches will help company to gain competitive advantage.

In January 2018, Illumina launched iSeq 100 Sequencing System that delivers accurate data at low cost. This system offers reliability and robustness for broad range of applications ranging from somatic tumor and germline profiling to targeted gene expression and 16S microbial analysis. Company€™s strategy aimed to provide accurate and cost-effective product to clinical laboratories, thereby exceeding business growth.

Next Generation Sequencing Industry Viewpoint

Next generation sequencing industry can be traced back to late 1900s. In 1977, chain-termination sequencing by Frederick Sanger was developed. NGS models are based on massive parallel model that was the first successfully demonstrated by 454 sequencing platform. Later, industry players undertook several initiatives in order to develop technologically advanced NGS techniques. Technologically advanced next generation sequencing techniques enable to sequence billions of DNA that minimize requirement for fragment cloning techniques used in Sangers method. Unlike traditional methods, rather than sequencing large nucleotides, NGS technology offers parallel analysis and thereby, reduce sequencing costs. Recently, whole genome and targeted sequencing are been intensely utilized in detection of genetic disorders. Furthermore, industry leaders such as Illumina offer high quality industrial-level next generation sequencing instruments that enhances the overall process. Next generation sequencing industry is matured in developed nations, whereas it is in budding phase in developing economies and has immense opportunities to flourish.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Next Generation Sequencing Market

Research Methodology: Next Generation Sequencing Market

