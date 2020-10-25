Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Others), By End User (Hospitals Bedside, Physicians Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home and Self Testing) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Point-of-Care Diagnostics market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Point-of-Care Diagnostics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics

Danaher

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)

Nova Biomedical

PTS Diagnostics

Report Coverage

The increasing demand for rapid diagnostics in the general population is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global point of care testing market. The increasing R&D initiatives in the POC diagnostics market and the recent product launches are also positively contributing to the growth of the market. The report on global market focuses on size in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), of rapid diagnostics, for the period 2015-2026.

The report offers information about various dynamics of the market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities for players in the point-of-care diagnostics market, and trends. The report analyzes and evaluates the current market size, growth rate, and forecast figure of the global market, with regards to the product, which is segmented into the blood glucose monitoring, infectious diseases, cardiometabolic diseases, pregnancy and fertility testing products, hematology testing products, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into hospital bedside, physicians office lab, urgent care & retail clinics, and home and self-testing.

The report also offers key insights related to an overview of POC diagnostics market (2018) – for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, overview of the number of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics procedures by key countries, overview of price analysis of types of rapid tests, overview of regulatory scenario by key countries, overview of reimbursement scenario by key countries, pipeline analysis, new product launches and key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships and key growth indicators of POC diagnostics market.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Diseases

Cardiometabolic Diseases

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Others

By End User

Hospitals Bedside

Physicians Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

Home and Self Testing

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, Abbott announced the launch of Afinion HbA1c Dx test, a point of care (POC) diagnostic for the testing of diabetes

In May 2016, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of a new handheld blood test called the Minicare I-20 for the rapid point-of-care diagnosis of heart attack



