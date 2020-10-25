Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Therapy Area (Oncology, Blood, CNS, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orphan Drugs Market.

List of Companies Profiled

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Huge investment in research and innovation for new orphan drug development represents considerable opportunity for pharmaceutical manufacturers to register significant share in the global market. Factors such as lucrative incentive policies by governments and approvals from FDA and EU regulations are propelling the entry of new drugs into the orphan drugs industry.

The market is segmented as per therapy area, drug type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of therapy area, the global market is categorized into oncology, hematology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiovascular, respiratory, immunotherapy, and others.

On the basis of drug type, the market is segmented as biologics and non-biologics. Based on the distribution channel, the global orphan drugs Industry is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales, and others, Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The research report includes orphan drugs market potential, dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report also offers insights on the prevalence of major orphan disease in key countries, pipeline review for orphan drugs, technological developments, and healthcare spending by key countries – 2017.

SEGMENTATION

By Therapy Area

Oncology

Hematology

Neurology

Endocrinology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Immunotherapy

Others

By Drug Type

Biologics

Non-Biologics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments:

In January 2019, Medunik Canada signed an agreement with HRA Pharma. The newly signed agreement between two companies give legal rights to Medunik Canada for marketing and distribution of Lysodren, an orphan drug which is prescribed to treat inoperable adrenal cortical carcinomas.

In December 2017, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals and Cycle Pharmaceuticals agreed upon strategic partnership to develop and commercialize 3D printed orphan drugs in years to come.



