Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Immunodiagnostics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Immunodiagnostics Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Immunodiagnostics market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Immunodiagnostics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Immunodiagnostics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Immunodiagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Immunodiagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics)

DiaSorin

Danaher Corporation

QIAGEN

bioMerieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

Report Overview

At present, developed nations account for the largest immunodiagnostics market share, owing to factors such as growing emphasis on early diagnosis and prevention from diseases by government organizations. Advances in diagnostics testing and changing patient preferences leading to a gradual shift of testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories more towards the point of care is expected to have a higher impact on the growth of the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights in immunodiagnostics industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, application, and end user. On the basis of product type, the global market is categorized into instruments and reagents & consumables. Based on the application, the market is segmented into oncology & endocrinology, hepatitis & retrovirus, cardiac markers, infectious diseases, and others.

Various end users covered in the report are hospitals, Clinical laboratories, and physician offices and others. Geographically, the immunodiagnostics market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are key brand analysis, key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, reimbursement scenario, and key performance indicators for global immunodiagnostics market

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Application

Oncology & Endocrinology

Hepatitis & Retrovirus

Cardiac Markers

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End user

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Physicians Offices

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Oncimmune announced the acquisition of Protagen Diagnostics.

In November 2018, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics received U.S FDA approval for the companys VITROS HIV Combo test, an immunodiagnostic detect HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies (Ab) and the p24 antigen (Ag).

In May 2016, Diasorin announced the acquisition of Quest Diagnosticsimmunodiagnostics products.



