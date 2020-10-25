Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Drug Class (C-1 Esterase Inhibitors, Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitors), By Application (Prophylaxis, Treatment), By Route of Administration (IV, Subcutaneous), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Hereditary Angioedema Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

CSL Behring

Shire plc.

Pharming Group NV

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Attune Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adverum

Other prominent players

Report Coverage

Hereditary angioedema treatment options include a number of medications and also the usage of oxygen, as advised by the doctor. The major drug classes used in the treatment of hereditary angioedema includes C-1 esterase inhibitors, bradykynin receptor antagonist, and kallikrein inhibitors. Ongoing research and strong pipeline by many pharma giants are considered as hereditary angioedema treatment market drivers during the forecast period.

The market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the hereditary angioedema treatment industry and detailed analysis of market size & market growth rate for all possible market segments. The market segmentation include drug class, application, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of drug class, the global market is categorized into C-1 esterase inhibitors, bradykynin receptor antagonist, and kallikrein inhibitors.

Based on application, the global market segments include prophylaxis and treatment. Based on route of administration,hereditary angioedema treatment market is categorized into IV (intravenous) and subcutaneous. On the basis of distribution channel the market segments include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others. Geographically, the market segments are classified into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the market on hereditary angioedema treatment report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the market report are key strategies of leading market players, epidemiology of hereditary angioedema -for key countries, pipeline analysis, and introduction of new products/approvals (by major players).

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class

C-1 Esterase Inhibitors

Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist

Kallikrein Inhibitors

By Application

Prophylaxis

Treatment

By Route of Administration

IV

Subcutaneous

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In August 2018, Shire announced U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for TAKHZYRO, as a preventive treatment for hereditary angioedema.

In June 2017, CSL Behring received approval from U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HAEGARDA, a subcutaneous therapy used to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks in adolescent and adult patients.



