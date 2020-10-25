Escalator and Elevator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Elevators, Escalators and Moving Walkway), By Business (New Equipment, Maintenance and Modernization), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Elevator and Escalator Market.

This report focuses on the Elevator and Escalator market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Elevator and Escalator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

KONE is Engaging in Mergers and Acquisition to Expand its Product Portfolio and Strengthen its Presence

In 2018, KONE acquired the service and repair business of Heartland Elevator LLC. This is further expected to strengthen the domestic operations of KONE in the Dallas Metropolitan area.

In 2017, KONE acquired Alois Kasper GmbH based in Germany. This acquisition is likely to strengthen KONEs presence in the European region including Frankfurt and Saarland.

Key Players are Focusing on Strengthening Their Offerings

Key players are adopting the strategy of acquisition of small regional players so as to strengthen their service offerings as well as develop their domestic presence. Furthermore, the advancement in technologies and persistent research are resulting in the development of innovative products and services. For instance, in 2018, Otis launched Otis One, an IoT service platform which personalizes the service experience. This is attributed to the real-time, transparent information exchange tools, and predictive maintenance functions provided by it.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

thyssenkrupp AG (Cinven, Advent and RAG foundation)

United Technologies

Schindler

KONE CORPORATION

Hitachi, Ltd.

HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO., LTD.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Elevator Co., Ltd.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May, 2019: Schindler and Telefonica formed a partnership for digital connectivity. This collaboration is aimed to provide IoT connectivity for all the smart escalators and elevators of Schindler.

February, 2020: Thyssenkrupp sold its elevator technology business to a confederation led by Cinven, Advent, and RAG foundation. This transaction is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

REPORT COVERAGE

The escalator and elevator market report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the adoption of escalator and elevator across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Elevators

Escalators

Moving Walkway

By Business

New Equipment

Maintenance

Modernization

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, South East Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)



Escalator and Elevator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Elevators, Escalators and Moving Walkway), By Business (New Equipment, Maintenance and Modernization), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

